UC BERKELEY'S 150 SPECIAL PART 2 (BIG SURPRISE IN MEMORIAL STADIUM)
Merry Christmas! VLOGMAS (20+ Vlogs) will be posted everyday of December till mid-January. This was definitely a video-editing marathon for myself as I’ve never done so much content creating over a break. Hopefully you’re enjoying your winter break and these vlogs will give you something to check out over the holidays. IT WILL BE LIT—covering topics from our trips to Angel Island, Berkeley Marina, Fraternity Parties, Lake Anza, and way more.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
What does that represent? Yeah, he's gonna fail. Some guys were at the Berkeley Stadium here to see the Berkeley affairs. Basically, we're gonna form a one fifty with all the freshmen class on transfers. As you can see, it's gonna be crowded as big night that we had last night, so yeah, wait. There's so many people down at the field, there were all lining up to make the one fifty for one anniversary, so yeah.