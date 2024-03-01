The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, guys, what's up? It's Karen again, and today I'm going to show you around my dorm room. So I live in what's called a mini sweet, meaning that I am in a room. I have roommates, of course, and I share a bathroom with another room on. This is different from the traditional dorm rooms because the normal buildings, what they have is they have an entire hall full of rooms and they have communal bathrooms that everyone shares. So it's like four five bathrooms in the hall, I think, and everybody on that floor shares those bathrooms and the showers. So I love the many sweets because the bathroom is literally right outside my door. It's really private, which is really nice and like when you get up in the middle of the night and you have to use the restroom, it's right there and you don't have to like, put on shoes to go there. You don't have to, like go out into the hallway on all that stuff. So as you walk out of our room, you entered the hallway. We just use the petitions and the bathroom is connected right to your room. Here one time they provided you with, like, toilet seat covers and tissue paper and all that. So this is all shared by five girls, and we bought a full length mirror. Teo, you check out our outfits and stuffs, and this does not actually come in the room, but yeah, and everyone stayed. Yeah, this is what it's like living in many sweet.