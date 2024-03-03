The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It's Karen again, Back at you with another video. I am one of the, uh, electrical engineering labs in UC Berkeley. The one I'm in right now is located in Cory Hall. So this lab is actually sponsored by Texas and Sherman, I believe, And this is a lot. If you concede there's a lot of equipment around soldering, iron, computers, voltage meters, all that good stuff. If you're interested in electrical engineering, here's a little sneak peek of what we're working on the lot today. We're working on cross Correlation, which we will later used to build an acoustic positioning system. What? The cops at u. C. Berkeley. With what? So at this particular, um, room, I believe there are forty stations just like the ones I showed you.