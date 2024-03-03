The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Today i just wanted to talk a little bit about what it's like to be ex major at berkeley. So ik stands her electrical engineering and computer science, but it's just one degree. Anything, and the way berkeley works is that there are different colleges that focus on different academic subjects. Um, eaks is located within the college of engineering, whereas, um, if you're just looking to pursue a computer science degree, then you would be entered into the college of letters. Science is so the main difference between x and cs is really just like the different colleges that they're in and the different requirements that you have for each college. Your entered into the college of engineering and you have to enter in directly into this. So on your application, you would less down peaks as your major. Where's for elin ess ? You don't enter as a computer science major. You just enter in as undeclared for the college of letter ds and sciences. At the end of your two, at the end of two years at berkeley, you get to declare what major you want. The thing about cs is that it's so impacted at berkeley that you need a three point three g p a. In order to declare your major, are you ? You need a three point three in order to to declare c s. Not some majors that aren't has impacted you won't run into this issue. I've been interested in computer science since i was a junior in high school when i took a peek. You think there's nothing really like i don't really think there's anything that prepares you for except berkeley or even like berkeley as the whole like. It's kind of just like you kind of just like get dumped here and you learn how to deal with it, which is like, you know, it's it's good and it's bad, but you learn how to adjust. I would say for me personally, the work balance is it was really hard for me. I don't even know if i'm fully adjusted yet, but it is a lot of work. Um, you have labs, you have discussions, you have lectures and, like, you have all of this within a week and, you know, like you have to learn so much material on a sixteen week period. It is a lot of pressure, but you do learn a lot, and that's amazing. It also passionate about students, which, you know, might be hard to find somewhere else. Yeah, if you have, like, any interest in computers or engineering or any of that stuff at all, i would highly recommend you apply either to the college of engineering or to the college of letters. I think that college of letters and science is might honestly be one of your better options because you have a lot of room to explore. If you saw my interview with my roommate son, um, both her and video are within the college of letters, and science is. There is a lot of freedom to explore different classes, and you might, you know, you might find that one field that you're really into and that's what i think is really great about berkeley.