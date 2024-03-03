The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Um and I wanted to talk a little bit about what it was like to be a campus real representative. I I think the best part about it for me is I got to explore my campus in, like, a completely new light, if that makes sense. Like, I was kind of just looking at it from my perspective, which is great. Now I'm also kind of looking at it from a perspective of like, Oh, like, what do other people want to see or like? What is it about Berkeley that other people might not know? And that's really cool for me? I'm just a freshman. So I've only been here for like, what, August? September, October, November, like, four months, which is no time at all. I feel like I've learned a lot about my campus. Uh, I hope you have as well whether you're like doing this as a like, for whatever reason you might be doing this for. I had a really good experience with campus riel. They're amazing I work with and super easy to communicate with and really just like on top of it, like whenever I needed help with something or like deadlines and stuff like that, like they're really open with communication. That's not how is something you get with like, you know, group projects or just working with other people in general, it can be hard to communicate your priorities and stuff like that. So I had a really good experience of campus real, and I hope that you know other students, other college students will do so as well.