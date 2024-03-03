The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

What is your favorite and least favorite part of UC Berkeley? So the fake. OK, I have tons of answers for those, but I tried to use one for the favorite, but I think I love the greenery on campus. I love the fact that I could just go sit under a tree and we're eating and just be inquired and and see other people doing the same to or let go inside this huge library. It's being all of the amazing architecture and find like the aesthetic. That's something that's I'm really lucky to have you pass it I don't like. They're like five levels of players in the Berkeley campus, not something I'm not usedto miss Flat Life..