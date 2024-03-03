The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm going so much todo people what you feel about prickly? I like it, uh, means a culture change, that's for sure. Yeah, like like you're talking about, like the other probably tourists, man. Now we're about to hit this joint called Gypsies Gypsy. I told my friend it was an Indian, and then he said Curries, That's me. So I figure if I were to go to Brickley would be spending, like, hello on food. You need someone in your way? No, I mean, she was at the time. I honestly felt like she like I'm gonna be, like shipboard. When you were in the bar and you were there, remember? I haven't you really? I know, but I'm just joking. That's probably why I remember it so well, I can tell you.