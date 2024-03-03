The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So the clip that you guys just saw was from this class I'm currently taking Nora's pls twenty one ah nde. We have around four hundred students at lectures and the discussion that we have usually have around twenty to thirty students, and it is a very long discussions. So from what I've noticed so far, classes are definitely not strictly based on lectures. Every single time, there are certain professors that base the whole course load on just midterms and finals. So you need to be super careful that you attend all Electra's because they will definitely say something very important during lectures. I also know that there are a lot of classes where professors be enough importance. Two homework and other quizzes are activities in class, so you don't have to be present during lectures all the time. You just have to make sure that you finish all the course load so far. Have also noticed that professors are willing to extend their office hours if you don't think you can make it to their office hours.