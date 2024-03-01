The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Really? Right? Really? So the dining common that I ate most often, I was just gonna one on DH. You had salads every day. You also have the walk, which where you could, like, cook your noodles every single day. You also had a sandwich maker along with that, you are a cereal bar on for dessert. You also had ice cream very often Yuletide cheesecake, sometimes and talk like you. You also had pizza on a variety of pizza so it would change everyday, if not every couple of days on. Obviously, there were a limited options for vegetarian. So I'm a vegetarian, So I kind of had an issue with that. Other than that, they did try to have a couple of event, though in terms of having variations with the food as well as being around with teens. We had the Harry Potter night one of the days on DH. We had high border cupcakes.