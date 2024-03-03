The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

At this moment, we are standing outside the business school here. You see, I this business school is called the Paul Maraj School business. Now, like I told you guys in the previous videos, I am an undeclared major. I am trying to declare my major business administration. I wanna become a business administration mayor because I'm a businessman. All right? This is the outside part of the business school. That is a pretty a good place where you can come and study also, that's where a lot of interviews take place. That's where I had my interview to become a board member of a club. You see, I and that night, this place with beautiful because, well, there's no more sunlight and the lights you see hanging right there at the top. They get through non and it makes this place outside. C R u z I. Because as you can see, it is really beautiful. What? On this side, we have tables where you can sit down, do your homework. There's not that much noise in here, so I think it's a better. No, the school of business here consists of two forces. The one that we're standing on right now is the first one. They have elevators to go to the top part and they have bathrooms on this side. Thank you for watching this video and stay tuned for the next one.