Check out the Gateway Study Center
Both the Gateway Student Center and Langston Library are great places to study at! I usually go to gateway when i have to use a computer and I go to Langston when I just want to study for a test. I recommend going to the 3rd or 4th floor because there isn't as much noise as there is in the main floor which is the 2nd floor.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
It's almost the last time our campus tour is coming to an end. Before we come to an end, I want to show you guys around two centers where you can come and study Well, one is the library and one is I guess you could call it a center. It's called Gateway Study Center, and we're actually going to go in there. What's his sign? And then we'll head out and go to the other side, which is Langston library. I won't talk to the second all right? People were gonna be kind of weird, but it doesn't matter where we go.