The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Is your friend Agustin giving you a little tour of Colombia? Court is what I'm staying. I'm a first year, but that's where I'm staying this year because I'm not in the dorm. Guys, for this apartment, I am paying around six hundred fifty dollars plus utilities. There is a positive there's some negatives of having your own apartment when you're a freshman. One of the positives that that you save a lot of money, and one of the negative is that you don't make many friends. So first of all, I'm gonna show you the kitchen so you can come here. I have to cook every single day breakfast, lunch and dinner unless I get sucked into the anima or something like that. Now let's move on to the living room Also, we got this table. It was like around three hundred bucks, but I think it's worth it.