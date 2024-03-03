The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

This time we have a TV. We don't know you that t me. I don't know if I recommend getting the TV. I should say about the money. So on this side, my roommate brought this candle. He plays the piano is a pretty good player on the piano. Since we are in beautiful California, it is about seventy five degrees At the moment. You can see you can hang out here in the balcony, can sit down. You can enjoy the beautiful sunlight that we have here. Before we get to the room, I'm gonna show you There's a little closet that we have in here. This is where we put a luggage and some some of our necessities on this side. Got some gel, two brushes to pace and all that stuff. Now in the dorms, I think on the don't have a twin bed. We do have a C. I know that one of the dorm. Here at Columbia Court, they have a C. So we turned it on whenever it gets pretty hot. As I have told the roommate, three people total and it's just a pretty good space.