Let's defend the Bren! All games are here at the Brens Event Center, just a short walk across from Mesa Court. Remember, all home games are free to undergraduates with your ID and there's always freebies like shirts and foam fingers to throw up that Zot. Our D1 basketball team is intense, and the homecoming 2018 game didn't disappoint. Update: we lost in double overtime 84-90, but we're still going to show that anteater pride! Side note: they play awesome music during time-outs, so you can catch yourself dancing on the big screen on multiple occasions!