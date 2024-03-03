Homecoming in the Park
It's homecoming time here on campus and Jasmin takes you through Aldrich Park where they're still holding the "party in the park" through the rain! UCI is not the most spirit-oriented campus, largely due to the fact of not having a football team), but they still hold activities, give out free stuff, and invite alumni back to visit from the past 50 years UCI has been around.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Hey, guys, i'm back with my friend melanie and roof again. Hey, and today is homecoming and it's saturday and we're playing u c. Davis tonight, so it's actually raining. In aldridge park, there's a bunch of like candy, so so we're going to go check, go out and see what they have.