Important Buildings - Student Center
The Student Center is a huge building with plenty of ballrooms, study rooms, and computer labs. I come here when I want to study or relax. Many events occur here too such as celebrations, meetings, talks, and discussions from important individuals. The Student Center is a bit of a maze, but after your first year at UCI you should be acclimated to the rooms. If you want to have group meetings with your friends, the Student Center is a good place to go for privacy and quietness.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
