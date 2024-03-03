The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

He's a friend here of mine at U. C. I a. And just tell us, you know, your background and why you chose to be sure. Um, so I guess in high school, uh, I want to go to a big university. So then I was drawn to you CIA. Primarily by the strength of this program, too. I was pretty impressed by the amount of general general academic breath courses that you could take here as well as the courses in your major. So I think academic strength is wass, You know, the locality. How much? How do you describe student body like student spirited? You know, our mascot, the Anteaters. Overall students are pretty spirited, very friendly, very involved on campus. We'll close the U. N. Um right now, nothing at the moment, but I'm the sort of person who likes to go to different clubs. No, I don't really Are there any particular? Is that interested? You know, take your interest. I was a pretty big fan of CME er first, what about what they did? I have a sense for association of computing machinery, but they're like algorithms. So you said your cs major, How would you describe your academic life here? Our climate, the climate, very academic. Um, you know, there are definitely times where you're bogged down. What about, uh, what's your favorite part of the school? And least favorite. I've been a I've always liked, I guess locality on what's special about it. Yeah, a lot of startups being formed just in this region. Maybe the fact that sometimes it gets a bit too quiet. You know, if you know where to look, I guess you can always have fun.