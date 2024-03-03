The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Basically, you have two options, but here there's a lot of stations to choose from when selecting what heat. Here's the pizza station pizza isn't saying during breakfast hours nearby, the station is the dessert station, which has is it across the unity of the main hub station, Issers, an ENTRE and usually two sides that change needs Dick. There's vegan alternatives to what you can find to the right of the station. Supposing that is Agro station, which is the left to the hub, saving burgers, fries, chicken and other stuff over. Here are two other stations as save other randomly selected entrees for lunch and dinner. Although doing fractions hours, omelets are always served it. Then we have a salad bar here, which also happens to have baskets of foods available as well as sandwiches. Finally, we have seating in the eatery, which varies from boost to tables, counters and tables outside the theater. Now, if you want to hear, you have to get a meal plan, which can be the seven day Meal plan, which comes with Flex Time, which is essentially the campus currency to buy food and drinks from other restaurants on campus. Option two is a five day a week plan, which a century is the same as the previous one. Just for five days, as the students can go home for the weekend and Option three gives you about 100 swipes is to eat there.