The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, guys, I'm finally back to show you guys my actual dorm, which I haven't shown you. I live in a rectangle classic, which has sixty five people. So I live in a triple, which is obviously the cheapest option again, I kind of want to mention because I didn't mention this earlier in my miss a court tower toward that on campus. Housing for freshman is actually not required at U. C. I. Because we are over enrolled in our Middle Earth housing community for freshmen, they are actually building towers for middle Earth. So there's going to be so nice other probably going to be done in at least maybe a year or two. You have the top shelving um, and then a decent sized closet and then room for your hamper on the bottom you can't even see, but that there's a hamper down there again. Here's an overview of the source space per person. Three Triple next to us is actually has to storage spaces here and then a desk. Then so just don't expect them all to look the same. Thiss shoving also does not come with it, but doubles do come with a hutch s. Oh, this is just my own decoration. Um, all the chairs that they'd come with our, like rocking chairs. Just letting you guys know Another big thing about the dorms is that there are there is no a C. So make sure you guys buy a fan or your roommates pitch in for a fan. So we have one loft bed as well as one bunk bed when we actually first moved in this loft bed wass against the window and we moved this ourselves. Also you have to move it back when you move out. So this is our microfiche that we rented through the school. I also decided to bring my own fridge just because, um, for extra food storage.