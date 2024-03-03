The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I just got out of my discussion in I c f. Which are these small little portables? Um, basically, because it's a for poly psych class. I have a discussion along with lecture, where you get participation points and you talk about the topics of the class. They're fifteen minute discussions, almost always. You get them for you a lot of math classes, and you get a T A who teaches that instead of your professor. Like, they can go more in depth and clarify everything. I am walking along one of the bridges. Um, I am walking by what I mentioned earlier, which is the buildings of the Mais Secor are not middle Earth towers that are being built. Yeah, right now I'm on my way to my next class, which is my business statistics class in the business building. Then this is the Social Science Plaza, and I'm gonna be walking through some of science is to get to the business building construction. Um, here's them your section of the building on. Then there's also the original business building on. Since we have expanded, there's very pretty lights up there if you see it's so pretty at night. Various that there's also a lot of cafes inside, as well as study space and a Starbucks.