The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Could have cooked cakes, cookies, brownies on that side. They have fresh vegetables in your official person or a person. You can get your oranges, apples over here on this side. Wanna write that on this side and that side over there? You can get sandwiches. On this that you could get salad and you build your own sound? Yes. Here at the Anne Marie, we have a no people table and a TV. So you can You can come and you know again. With your friends watching TV and stuff like that also, since we are in California, you see, I used Provine is in California. It is about sixty degrees Fahrenheit, which is not bad. You can sit outside.