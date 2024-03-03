The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Guys, at this moment, we are at the Ant Eater Recreational Center. Before we get into that, I wanna tell you that you have to get a parking pass whenever you want a park around in a facility around campus. As you can see, Uh, this guy right here is giving out tickets. It is only about dollars per hour, so that's pretty cheap for a couple of that school.