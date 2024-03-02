The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, what's going on, guys? That is ten AM at the moment. I just came out of my class, and I'm gonna show you guys around one of the three libraries that we have here. You see, I this one right here is our friend C School day. This right here is intended for science majors, but anyone can come. I come here all the time because it is just around my my class. So I come here before class or after class and get some studying done. So now we're going to get into the library, and we're walking into a moment soul when I mean go inside. You can see Don't And we have this live against five elevator, right? I can't take this there. So if you want to be healthy and get this thing here in the second floor, there is something special way the computer lab.