The Court: Mesa Study Room
The Court is where you'll most likely spend a lot of time if you live in Mesa! It has really cute and modern furnishing, along with an additional back room called the "quiet" study room (even though all of it is actually always quiet?) and private study rooms students can rent out every two hours in the Mail Room! This room also includes access to a Wepa Printer station and during finals week, free coffee!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So right now we're outside of the eatery, and right here is the mail room. Then right here is this place called The court hears my friend Ruth, and we're going to go into study. There's also private rooms that you can rent out with your kids. Um, which is really nice for group projects himself.