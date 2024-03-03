Welcome to the Anteater Recreational Center (ARC)
This is the recreational center, really big, and really nice. I usually recommend people to come in the morning from the time they open until about 4, if you come in a little later you might have to wait a little to use the equipment you need.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Guys, at this moment, we are coming into the ant eater. So first of all, I want to show you the parking structures. So that bottom one that you see right there, that's one of the parking structures, and then you can also park in the towers. Like I said, remember to get your parking ticket. All right? I mean, your parking pass, Because if not, you will get a ticket.