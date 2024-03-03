Winter Production: Soulstice!
Soulstice is the biggest event of winter quarter! This year, the seventh annual Soulstice League presented so many different acts of talent from singing and dancing to flips and a cappella with guest judges from our favorite childhood tv shows like Drake and Josh's mom, Lizzie McGuire's younger brother, and Hannah Montana's boyfriend! Don't miss out next year!
