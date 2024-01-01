YOU'RE WATCHING
UCLA Campus
03:11
A classic look at a ucla classic dorm
Sproul Hall is a classic residence hall, similar to the freshman classic dorm buildings: Rieber Hall and Hedrick Hall. It's kept safe with access control. After 9 pm, only people in their classic residence halls and their guests can get into their respective building. Each classic residence hall also has private rooms that can be reserved to study in case the floor lounges are too crowded. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about your stay at UCLA. But even if you’re a local, UCLA housing is excellent, to say the least. It is a friendly and healthy community. It has everything you need for an amazing time at the University of California, Los Angeles. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. UCLA dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. In this UCLA dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living at the housing on campus. This dorm tour takes place in Sproul Hall, a dorm and residence hall. Other residence halls include Canyon Point, Courtside, Delta Terrace, De Neve East, de Never West, De Neve Towers, Dykstra Hall, Hedrick Hall, Hedrick Summit, Hitch Suites, Rieber Hall, Rieber Terrace, Rieber Vista, Saxon Suites, Sproul Cove and Landing. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. University of California, Los Angeles housing in Race Street Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. The modern dorms vary from two-person suites, three-person-suites, four-person-suites, and six-person-suites. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. UCLA dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this UCLA dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This UCLA housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at UCLA. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making UCLA dorms your home means making the most out of the University of California, Los Angeles campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. UCLA housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the UCLA life and use this University of California, Los Angeles dorm tour in Sproul Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
01:06
What it's like in a giant ucla lecture
I reveal a little bit about the structure of UCLA lectures. You get to find out why half my class is missing and you get a sneak peak of the sheer size of college classes at public schools.
00:44
Ucla wooden center walkthrough
The John Wooden center is home to many different work out amenities. From, basketball to rock climbing, it is a nice recreation center. However, due to NBA players making appearances, the basketball courts might be closed to the public. There's also gym for gymnastics within Wooden. Wooden is even open 24 hours a day Tuesday to Thursday so students don't have an excuse for not going to the gym.
01:21
Check out the "life science" building & learn about research opportunities at ucla
Justine takes you to Psychology building.
01:56
Welcome to the sculpture garden - one of justina's favorite spots on campus -
Justine takes you to Sculpture Garden.
01:13
Between a boelter and a hard place
Boelter Hall: the castle within the kingdom of engineering. Boelter is not only a place for classes and offices, it also holds work spaces for engineering projects. At some point probably voted most likely building to get lost in, Boelter holds a secret cafe that has the cheapest coffee on campus.
00:36
Justine shows you around her organic chemistry lecture hall!
Justine takes you to the lecture hall and she was late for 2 minutes.
00:31
Ucla game day
The Rose bowl: home of UCLA football games! Here is the view of a UCLA football game through the eyes of the band. What's cool about UCLA is we get to play at the stadium where one of the largest college football playoff games is held. However, this does mean it's about a half hour journey to get to a football game from school. Nevertheless game days are a great opportunity to hang out with friends and eat great food.
00:42
Daniel reveals ucla physics knowledge at pab
The Physics and Astronomy Building, also known PAB is home of UCLA physics classes, whether it be for life science majors or physical science and engineering majors. The PAB patio on the third floor is a great location for studying that not that many people know about. Being compared to your classmates for grades can seem daunting, but you can still do well if you work hard.
00:49
Ucla school of music musings with daniel
The schoenberg music building is always full of either people looking to audition or people performing concerts. The small theater within hosts free concerts with classical music that many people come see. The music library within the building is a great place to study and has a view of the peaceful sunken gardens.
17:57
College week in my life || being a student at ucla (vlog)
hi everyone!! thank you so much for watching my vlog about a college week in my life! here's what my week consisted of as a sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles! i hope you all loved it!
00:40
Daniel's dodd hall hideout
Dodd Hall is the classics department building. With a little bit of exploring around, you can find this quaint area behind it. Most people don't notice the little area behind it, but the area truly seems like it's out of a college movie.
13:27
Ucla week 6 vlog
Week 6 at UCLA is filled with midterms but also I go from classes in Bunche Hall to the lawn to the dining halls and around campus some more! If you're interested in seeing a diversity of places around campus make sure to watch! Also follow me on YouTube @MichelleMurakami to stay updated with my uploads as well as my Instagram @michellemurakami! Go Bruins~
01:36
Back to the futuristic ucla yrl
Young Research Library is the library for research in humanities subjects. It is also the home for cool collaboration pods. The maximum reservation time for a room or a pod is 3 hours, but if you join forces with friends you can hold down a spot for entire days of study for finals and midterms. There's even a cafe inside the library itself!