01:23
A next generation business school
Abigail Wheeler Campus
00:45
R’closet at ucr with jeewan singh ’23 msba
Abigail Wheeler Campus
Find out why UC Riverside has been ranked #1 in social mobility for public universities for the last four years in a row (U.S. News & World Report, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). 

UCR provides a number of resources for graduate and undergraduate students to ensure their success in the classroom and in the business world. Want an affordable option to look professional and land that next interview? No problem! Come by the R’ Professional Career Closet (commonly referred to as the R’Closet) to get your professional attire and grab hold of those opportunities that you’ve worked so hard for!

Explore the R’Closet with School of Business graduate student Jeewan Singh ’23, MSBA.

https://youtu.be/Cn1jtsun2u8

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: @ucrbusiness
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCR_Business
Follow us on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ucrschoolofbusiness/albums

Learn more at https://business.ucr.edu
01:05
Ucr school of business 2023 commencement highlights
Abigail Wheeler Campus
The UC Riverside School of Business held its Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, June 22, 2023 and had more than 1,000 students participating with the Toyota Arena in Ontario filled to capacity. The UCR School of Business also hosted a reception for graduates and their families on Wednesday, June 21 at The Barn on campus.

Read an article and view photos: https://business.ucr.edu/news/2023/06/27/congratulations-class-2023

Watch the full ceremony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JhCe7pz40Y

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: @ucrbusiness
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCR_Business
Follow us on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ucrschoolofbusiness/albums
00:52
R’pantry at ucr with jeewan singh ’23 msba
Abigail Wheeler Campus
Find out why UC Riverside has been ranked #1 in social mobility for public universities for the last four years in a row (U.S. News & World Report, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). 

It can be difficult to perform your best academically when you’re struggling to make ends meet and don’t know how you’ll get your next meal. UCR’s R’Pantry exists to ensure that UCR students have their basic needs met so that they can flourish in their academic pursuits and build the lives they’ve dreamed of. 

Explore one of our many student support resources available for graduate and undergraduate students with School of Business graduate student Jeewan Singh ’23, MSBA.


Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: @ucrbusiness
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCR_Business
Follow us on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ucrschoolofbusiness/albums

Learn more at https://business.ucr.edu

01:39
Agsm student org - student association
Abigail Wheeler Campus
At UCR School of Business, A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management (AGSM), there are a variety of clubs and organizations to explore to help you connect, network, develop interests and skills, and exercise your leadership abilities. 

Natalia Terrazas ’23 MBA interviews student leaders from each club and organization at AGSM. Find out who they are, what they do, and how you can get involved!

Learn more about the graduate business student experience at UCR by visiting https://business.ucr.edu/graduate/experience

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: @ucrbusiness
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCR_Business
Follow us on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ucrschoolofbusiness/albums
02:15
Ucr tour from the air
Abigail Wheeler Campus
Take a tour of UCR from the air!
01:08
Agsm student org - programming club
Abigail Wheeler Campus
At UCR School of Business, A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management (AGSM), there are a variety of clubs and organizations to explore to help you connect, network, develop interests and skills, and exercise your leadership abilities. 

Natalia Terrazas ’23, MBA interviews student leaders from each club and organization at AGSM. Find out who they are, what they do, and how you can get involved!

Learn more about the graduate business student experience at UCR by visiting https://business.ucr.edu/graduate/experience

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: @ucrbusiness
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCR_Business
Follow us on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ucrschoolofbusiness/albums
03:29
New business building groundbreaking ceremony
Abigail Wheeler Campus
Watch the highlights from the UC Riverside School of Business New Business Building Groundbreaking Ceremony on April 27, 2023.

https://business.ucr.edu

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: @ucrbusiness
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCR_Business
Follow us on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ucrschoolofbusiness/albums
02:00
Agsm student org - cdc advisory council
Abigail Wheeler Campus
At UCR School of Business, A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management (AGSM), there are a variety of clubs and organizations to explore to help you connect, network, develop interests and skills, and exercise your leadership abilities. 

Natalia Terrazas ’23 MBA interviews student leaders from each club and organization at AGSM. Find out who they are, what they do, and how you can get involved!

Learn more about the graduate business student experience at UCR by visiting https://business.ucr.edu/graduate/experience

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: @ucrbusiness
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucrbusiness
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCR_Business
Follow us on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ucrschoolofbusiness/albums

University of California Riverside - School of Business

