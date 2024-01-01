Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:19
Check out the bear statue and computer science building
Hello, in this video I give you a tour of the courtyard outside the computer science building that contains the famous "Bear" statue. Then we go inside the Computer Science building for a closer look of it all.
01:24
Showing spritit at game day!
UCSD's No. 1 Women Soccer Team played against a fellow nationally-ranked CSU and came out strong during this game! The North Campus Recreation Area is a field used for soccer games and practices, baseball practices, frisbee practices, and exciting events such as Graduation and concerts are held here as well.
01:21
Meet adrianne - an ethnic studies major
Academics
Meet Adrianne, a fourth year at UCSD! Get to know what activities he's involved in and what his favorite thing about UCSD is.
03:12
Stay fit at ucsd's main gym
In their down time, a majority of students like to stay fit and going to the gym. If you enjoy sports, dancing, or outdoor activities, the Main Gym is the hub for all things sporty. Celestra also takes you to the West Balcony where her Flag Team practices for their performances.
04:41
Center hall - lectures, supplemental instruction, and more
Academics
Center Hall is a lecture building right on the way to the Geisel Library. It is a general courses building so students can have computer science, economics, writing, and other subjects within this building. The first floor has classrooms that can fit 100 students, the second floor's rooms can fit 20-40, and the top floor is meant for Supplemental Instruction.
00:35
Meet michael!
Campus
Welcome to the University of California San Diego!
01:54
Price center- a hangout spot in the center of campus
Campus
Price Center is an outdoor seating area surrounded by restaurants, a theater, bookstore, game room, and more. At noon, this place will be full of students taking a break from their schedule.
02:46
Welcome to the gym!
Time to take a tour of the gym!
00:47
This is what a typical friday afternoon looks like at ucsd
Check out what Friday afternoons look like with the DJ & Vinyl club.
01:44
Tour of revelle, it's commuter lounge and dining hall "64 degrees"
Food
Hello everyone, in this video I give you a tour of Revelle, its quad which holds its memorable fountain. Next, we look at a commuter lounge where people like me go to hang out from time to time. Lastly, I show you Revelle's dining hall.
SHOW MORE

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)

04:37
Geisel library is basically a ufo
Academics
One of the famous landmarks of UCSD is the very own Geisel Library. A week before finals or midterms, this place gets packed and it can be pretty hard to find a good seat, but you do have 8 floors to choose from.

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Center Hall

04:41
Center hall - lectures, supplemental instruction, and more
Academics
Center Hall is a lecture building right on the way to the Geisel Library. It is a general courses building so students can have computer science, economics, writing, and other subjects within this building. The first floor has classrooms that can fit 100 students, the second floor's rooms can fit 20-40, and the top floor is meant for Supplemental Instruction.
01:59
Take a tour of center hall
Academics
Hello, in this video I show you guys what Center Hall is all about here at U.C. San Diego. I also show you that the school can get pretty covered in fog in the early mornings.

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Computer Science and Engineering Building (EBU3B)

01:19
Check out the bear statue and computer science building
Hello, in this video I give you a tour of the courtyard outside the computer science building that contains the famous "Bear" statue. Then we go inside the Computer Science building for a closer look of it all.

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Geisel Library

01:01
Hello, it's dr. seuss !
Campus
Many places on campus is dedicated to author, Dr. Seuss! His statue is a landmark that everyone loves to visit and and take pictures with. His statue is located right next to the Geisel library, which was named after the author's real name, Theodore Seuss Geisel.
02:41
Welcome to geisel library!
Academics
Take a tour of the main library on campus - Geisel Library! I couldn't do much talking in this video because people were studying, but I wanted to show you around the building.
01:19
Take a tour of library walk and our famous geisel library
Campus
Hello, in this video I show you guys one of U.C. San Diego's most popular pathways "Library Walk" and I also show you the ins and outs of Geisel Library.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved