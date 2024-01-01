YOU'RE WATCHING
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:19
Check out the bear statue and computer science building
Hello, in this video I give you a tour of the courtyard outside the computer science building that contains the famous "Bear" statue. Then we go inside the Computer Science building for a closer look of it all.
01:24
Showing spritit at game day!
UCSD's No. 1 Women Soccer Team played against a fellow nationally-ranked CSU and came out strong during this game! The North Campus Recreation Area is a field used for soccer games and practices, baseball practices, frisbee practices, and exciting events such as Graduation and concerts are held here as well.
01:21
Meet adrianne - an ethnic studies major
Meet Adrianne, a fourth year at UCSD! Get to know what activities he's involved in and what his favorite thing about UCSD is.
03:12
Stay fit at ucsd's main gym
In their down time, a majority of students like to stay fit and going to the gym. If you enjoy sports, dancing, or outdoor activities, the Main Gym is the hub for all things sporty. Celestra also takes you to the West Balcony where her Flag Team practices for their performances.
04:41
Center hall - lectures, supplemental instruction, and more
Center Hall is a lecture building right on the way to the Geisel Library. It is a general courses building so students can have computer science, economics, writing, and other subjects within this building. The first floor has classrooms that can fit 100 students, the second floor's rooms can fit 20-40, and the top floor is meant for Supplemental Instruction.
01:54
Price center- a hangout spot in the center of campus
Price Center is an outdoor seating area surrounded by restaurants, a theater, bookstore, game room, and more. At noon, this place will be full of students taking a break from their schedule.
00:47
This is what a typical friday afternoon looks like at ucsd
Check out what Friday afternoons look like with the DJ & Vinyl club.
01:44
Tour of revelle, it's commuter lounge and dining hall "64 degrees"
Hello everyone, in this video I give you a tour of Revelle, its quad which holds its memorable fountain. Next, we look at a commuter lounge where people like me go to hang out from time to time. Lastly, I show you Revelle's dining hall.
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Center Hall
04:41
Center hall - lectures, supplemental instruction, and more
Center Hall is a lecture building right on the way to the Geisel Library. It is a general courses building so students can have computer science, economics, writing, and other subjects within this building. The first floor has classrooms that can fit 100 students, the second floor's rooms can fit 20-40, and the top floor is meant for Supplemental Instruction.
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Computer Science and Engineering Building (EBU3B)
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Geisel Library
01:01
Hello, it's dr. seuss !
Many places on campus is dedicated to author, Dr. Seuss! His statue is a landmark that everyone loves to visit and and take pictures with. His statue is located right next to the Geisel library, which was named after the author's real name, Theodore Seuss Geisel.
02:41
Welcome to geisel library!
Take a tour of the main library on campus - Geisel Library! I couldn't do much talking in this video because people were studying, but I wanted to show you around the building.