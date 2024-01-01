YOU'RE WATCHING
Brianna grabs some food from the arbor before heading to the library
Grabbing some lunch at the Arbor before studying! It can be a bit expensive, but if you invest in Gauchobucks at the beginning of the year it is definitely worth it! Don't forget to get a Yerba Mate, too, in true UCSB fashion.
Eat with me at carrillo
Carillo is one of the four dining commons at UCSB. This dining commons is located right next to the beach, and is widely regarded as the dining commons with the best food at UCSB. Watch this short video to see what the interior of Carrillo looks like.
Nick reviews the nightlife & dining options at ucsb
Nick isn’t a major party animal but on Friday nights a lot of people go out and there are options for you no matter what you are looking for. There are a few dining options and it seems like everyone has a different opinion about what dining common has the best food. We’ll let you come here and decide which side you choose for battle of the best dining common.
Brianna tells you about the dining halls on campus
This a look into Ortega dining hall! UCSB has 3 dining halls on campus and one by the off campus dorms. These are usually full during the school year and are a great place to spend time with friends on campus. The food and meal plans the best, but sure beats kraft mac n cheese for the 5th night in a row! They do have great vegan and vegetarian options, though!
How's the food on campus?
Unlimited food! Just read that again. We swipe into our dining commons and with four different options there is plenty of different choices of food. If you’re on campus you’ve got three options close by and if you live in FT or the apartments near it there is Portola right on your doorstep.
Amy shows you ucsb's fun & fitness festival
Each year, all of UCSB's fitness and activities club participate in the Welcome Week Club Fair. You can find a range of activities from rowing, fencing, volleyball, and even scuba diving! If you're interested in a sport, UCSB is bound to have it.
If you're sick of dining hall food, try pardall!
Pardall is the main street that runs through IV right before you get to campus! This is where most UCSB students go to get a bite to eat with friends, grab coffee on the way to class, and pick up food after a night on DP! There are so many different things to try, but my favorites are Hana Kitchen, Buddha Bowls, and the vegan buffalo chicken cheese fries from IV Deli mart.
Dagan shows you some of the dining options in town
While IV is tiny it has some amazing food choices. Ask anyone and you’ll get a whole list of places to grab some grub, most of that grub probably being pizza or coffee (it is college after all). Funnily enough there isn’t a ramen place in IV. Almost every spot in IV is good, and there are a ton of options, and if you don’t think there is something for you in Isla Vista you can always bike over to Goleta, or take the bus into Santa Barbara to grab a bite to eat. But with options for coffee, pizza, Hawaiian fusion, sushi, pho, and more pizza I think you’ll be fine. Oh and there is also this place called Buddha Bowls, which is pretty amazing all the time.
Brianna gives you a tour of the ucen (university center)
The Ucen is the heart of campus! Whether you are just grabbing coffee before class or doing some reading on the lagoon lawn, the Ucen is the way to go. There is also a post office downstairs and free professional massages on Wednesdays!
Welcome to isla vista!
This little town is UCSB’s soul. And as an embodiment of the campus IV only wakes up at 9… pm. It’s a great place to go out to grab a bite to eat on lazy weekend mornings, after a night out on the town, as everything opens early and closes late. Bikes are crazy in IV so if you’re visiting make sure you don’t get ran over, as stop signs seem to be a recommendation here. While its only 1 square mile IV has a million different things, and no matter what you’re looking for you can probably find it here, with the exception of people who go to bed early.
Dagan gives you a tour of dlg - the main dining hall on campus
Honest thoughts about the de la guerra dining commons from yu & friends
De La Guerra Dining (known as DLG for short) is the main dining common for most first years living on campus. They serve a variety of different foods and the menu differs every day. They also have consistent parts of the menu such as the salad bar.
Beautiful day in isla vista
Welcome to paradise! Isla Vista is the college town that surrounds UCSB and is one square mile of a college student's dream! Del Playa is the most famous street in IV, because it is the closest to the beach and holds most of the house parties on the weekends. You will see students biking back and forth from class, surfers carrying their boards to Sands beach, and friends grabbing Free Birds nachos after a night on the town. It can get pretty loud and rowdy at times, but IV is our home: raccoons, skunks, and all!