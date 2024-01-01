While IV is tiny it has some amazing food choices. Ask anyone and you’ll get a whole list of places to grab some grub, most of that grub probably being pizza or coffee (it is college after all). Funnily enough there isn’t a ramen place in IV. Almost every spot in IV is good, and there are a ton of options, and if you don’t think there is something for you in Isla Vista you can always bike over to Goleta, or take the bus into Santa Barbara to grab a bite to eat. But with options for coffee, pizza, Hawaiian fusion, sushi, pho, and more pizza I think you’ll be fine. Oh and there is also this place called Buddha Bowls, which is pretty amazing all the time.