Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

UC Santa Barbara Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:22
Brianna grabs some food from the arbor before heading to the library
Food
Grabbing some lunch at the Arbor before studying! It can be a bit expensive, but if you invest in Gauchobucks at the beginning of the year it is definitely worth it! Don't forget to get a Yerba Mate, too, in true UCSB fashion.
01:54
Eat with me at carrillo
Food
Carillo is one of the four dining commons at UCSB. This dining commons is located right next to the beach, and is widely regarded as the dining commons with the best food at UCSB. Watch this short video to see what the interior of Carrillo looks like.
01:23
Nick reviews the nightlife & dining options at ucsb
Food
Nick isn’t a major party animal but on Friday nights a lot of people go out and there are options for you no matter what you are looking for. There are a few dining options and it seems like everyone has a different opinion about what dining common has the best food. We’ll let you come here and decide which side you choose for battle of the best dining common.
01:48
Brianna tells you about the dining halls on campus
Food
This a look into Ortega dining hall! UCSB has 3 dining halls on campus and one by the off campus dorms. These are usually full during the school year and are a great place to spend time with friends on campus. The food and meal plans the best, but sure beats kraft mac n cheese for the 5th night in a row! They do have great vegan and vegetarian options, though!
00:36
How's the food on campus?
Food
Unlimited food! Just read that again. We swipe into our dining commons and with four different options there is plenty of different choices of food. If you’re on campus you’ve got three options close by and if you live in FT or the apartments near it there is Portola right on your doorstep.
02:13
Amy shows you ucsb's fun & fitness festival
Food
Each year, all of UCSB's fitness and activities club participate in the Welcome Week Club Fair. You can find a range of activities from rowing, fencing, volleyball, and even scuba diving! If you're interested in a sport, UCSB is bound to have it.
00:58
If you're sick of dining hall food, try pardall!
Food
Pardall is the main street that runs through IV right before you get to campus! This is where most UCSB students go to get a bite to eat with friends, grab coffee on the way to class, and pick up food after a night on DP! There are so many different things to try, but my favorites are Hana Kitchen, Buddha Bowls, and the vegan buffalo chicken cheese fries from IV Deli mart.
02:28
Dagan shows you some of the dining options in town
Food
While IV is tiny it has some amazing food choices. Ask anyone and you’ll get a whole list of places to grab some grub, most of that grub probably being pizza or coffee (it is college after all). Funnily enough there isn’t a ramen place in IV. Almost every spot in IV is good, and there are a ton of options, and if you don’t think there is something for you in Isla Vista you can always bike over to Goleta, or take the bus into Santa Barbara to grab a bite to eat. But with options for coffee, pizza, Hawaiian fusion, sushi, pho, and more pizza I think you’ll be fine. Oh and there is also this place called Buddha Bowls, which is pretty amazing all the time.
01:40
Brianna gives you a tour of the ucen (university center)
Food
The Ucen is the heart of campus! Whether you are just grabbing coffee before class or doing some reading on the lagoon lawn, the Ucen is the way to go. There is also a post office downstairs and free professional massages on Wednesdays!
01:46
Welcome to isla vista!
Food
This little town is UCSB’s soul. And as an embodiment of the campus IV only wakes up at 9… pm. It’s a great place to go out to grab a bite to eat on lazy weekend mornings, after a night out on the town, as everything opens early and closes late. Bikes are crazy in IV so if you’re visiting make sure you don’t get ran over, as stop signs seem to be a recommendation here. While its only 1 square mile IV has a million different things, and no matter what you’re looking for you can probably find it here, with the exception of people who go to bed early.
SHOW MORE

UC Santa Barbara Anacapa Residence Hall

02:09
How do meal plans work at ucsb?
Food
There are multiple meal plans that you could choose from and each time you go into a dining common, they swipe your card which takes away one swipe from your meal plan. Swipes reload each week and repeats again starting monday with your full count of swipes.

UC Santa Barbara De La Guerra Dining Commons

02:12
Dagan gives you a tour of dlg - the main dining hall on campus
Food
Unlimited food! Just read that again. We swipe into our dining commons and with four different options there is plenty of different choices of food. If you’re on campus you’ve got three options close by and if you live in FT or the apartments near it there is Portola right on your doorstep.
03:17
Honest thoughts about the de la guerra dining commons from yu & friends
Food
De La Guerra Dining (known as DLG for short) is the main dining common for most first years living on campus. They serve a variety of different foods and the menu differs every day. They also have consistent parts of the menu such as the salad bar.

UC Santa Barbara Del Playa Dr

01:03
Beautiful day in isla vista
Food
Welcome to paradise! Isla Vista is the college town that surrounds UCSB and is one square mile of a college student's dream! Del Playa is the most famous street in IV, because it is the closest to the beach and holds most of the house parties on the weekends. You will see students biking back and forth from class, surfers carrying their boards to Sands beach, and friends grabbing Free Birds nachos after a night on the town. It can get pretty loud and rowdy at times, but IV is our home: raccoons, skunks, and all!

UC Santa Barbara Hana Kitchen

00:29
My favorite place to eat- hana kitchen
Food
Hana Kitchen is my go-to place to grab a quick bite or to satisfy my hunger. They sell boba (milk tea), and rice bowls. See why Hana Kitchen is my favorite place to eat at IV
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved