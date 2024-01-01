YOU'RE WATCHING
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Dining & Food
Porter college dining hall
Take a look into one of our dining halls. We have 5 dining halls on campus in which 2 sister colleges share one. Our dining halls are committed to sustainability and zero waste by 2020. Our dining halls offer various options such as vegan, vegetarian and the list goes on. Our dining staff are dedicated to accommodating all students needs. Do you wish your favorite food was served more often? All you have to do is send them an email!
Meet ahyesha!
Get to know Ahyesha while she makes some dinner. Ahyesha is a transfer student and talks a little about the transfer community at UCSC.
Eating in the crown-merrill dining hall
Brian is having lunch in one of the five dining halls on campus. You can either have a 5-day or 7-day meal plan which grants you unlimited access to the dining halls on weekdays and weekends (depending on plan). You can go to any of the dining halls, not just the one in your sub-college, Brian recommends Cowell's Dining Hall.
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) College Eight Café
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Crown/Merrill Dining Hall
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Porter College
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Porter/Kresge Dining Hall
