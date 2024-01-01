Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

02:55
Porter college dining hall
Food
Take a look into one of our dining halls. We have 5 dining halls on campus in which 2 sister colleges share one. Our dining halls are committed to sustainability and zero waste by 2020. Our dining halls offer various options such as vegan, vegetarian and the list goes on. Our dining staff are dedicated to accommodating all students needs. Do you wish your favorite food was served more often? All you have to do is send them an email!
01:32
Meet ahyesha!
Dorms
Get to know Ahyesha while she makes some dinner. Ahyesha is a transfer student and talks a little about the transfer community at UCSC.
01:05
Eating in the crown-merrill dining hall
Food
Brian is having lunch in one of the five dining halls on campus. You can either have a 5-day or 7-day meal plan which grants you unlimited access to the dining halls on weekdays and weekends (depending on plan). You can go to any of the dining halls, not just the one in your sub-college, Brian recommends Cowell's Dining Hall.
03:05
Time to grub: my favorite spot to eat
Food
Join me and my housemates at my favorite spot to eat at the Rachel Carson cafe. My favorite sandwich from here is called El Luchador--chorizo, chicken, lettuce tomato, onions and cheese! I also talk a little about the meal plans offered on campus.

University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) College Eight Café

03:05
Time to grub: my favorite spot to eat
Food
Join me and my housemates at my favorite spot to eat at the Rachel Carson cafe. My favorite sandwich from here is called El Luchador--chorizo, chicken, lettuce tomato, onions and cheese! I also talk a little about the meal plans offered on campus.

University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Crown/Merrill Dining Hall

01:05
Eating in the crown-merrill dining hall
Food
Brian is having lunch in one of the five dining halls on campus. You can either have a 5-day or 7-day meal plan which grants you unlimited access to the dining halls on weekdays and weekends (depending on plan). You can go to any of the dining halls, not just the one in your sub-college, Brian recommends Cowell's Dining Hall.

University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Porter College

01:32
Meet ahyesha!
Dorms
Get to know Ahyesha while she makes some dinner. Ahyesha is a transfer student and talks a little about the transfer community at UCSC.

University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Porter/Kresge Dining Hall

02:55
Porter college dining hall
Food
Take a look into one of our dining halls. We have 5 dining halls on campus in which 2 sister colleges share one. Our dining halls are committed to sustainability and zero waste by 2020. Our dining halls offer various options such as vegan, vegetarian and the list goes on. Our dining staff are dedicated to accommodating all students needs. Do you wish your favorite food was served more often? All you have to do is send them an email!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved