Luckily, there was something going on in the Student Union today, even though it wasn't Wednesday. Albeit, there's usually something ALWAYS going in the Student Union: whether it's being put on by a club or it's an event to raise morale from SGA. I once won a free pair of sweatpants from a "vending machine" they'd set up (still comfy to this day!) It's worth taking a step in there and checking out what's going on - and NOT stepping on the seal!