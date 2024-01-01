YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Central Florida (UCF) Dining & Food
02:26
Student union: places to eat
The Student Union has a list of places to choose from when it comes to food. In this video, Cindi highlights a few of her favorite places to eat here. The UCF campus offers a variety of food styles and restaurants, however they are continuously changing. These restaurants currently include Chick-Fil-A, Dominoes, Chili's, Qdoba, Huey Magoo's, Cafe Bustelo, Pollo Tropical, Smoothie King, Starbucks, and a few others located in Knight's Plaza (on the outer circle of the campus).
02:02
Cindi's tour of the john t. washington center (breezeway)
Cindi walks with her friend Ralph and gives a tour of the John T. Washington Center, also known as the Breezeway, where a few food spots and student resources are kept. In this video, Cindi highlights the bookstore and student ID services while Ralph points out the Chick-Fil-A, Dominoes Pizza, and the gamers that typically hang out here.
01:16
Huey magoos and a walk through the trees
My favorite restaurant - and we're not allowed to film inside. Luckily, you guys now know where to find it for yourselves! If you're ever in the mood for chicken tenders, salted fries, Texas toast, and a tangy dip for less than $6, you know where to go.
00:46
Brand new food court
There are more additions coming up soon but so far, we are so happy about our new Steak & Shake, Panda Express, Which Which, Quadoba, etc.
02:02
Dining halls & meal plans
Many freshman choose to have a meal plan. Find out if I believe it's worth it. We also take a look outside the two on campus dining halls.
01:37
Free stuff at the student union
The Student Union is always bouncing with energy, inside and out. A crazy amount of events go on in there, from presentations to events to celebrations! The only sad part is that we're not here on Market Wednesdays, but there'd be so many tents and people around that you probably wouldn't be able to here me anyways!
02:24
Do you rememory mall
Memory Mall is a meeting place for a lot of students, because it's hard to miss! While the Student Union is in the middle of campus, it's also always crowded with students. Memory Mall is a wide expanse of grass, with an American flag at the head honoring our veterans. I'd recommend meeting up here for sure.
02:28
Venture inside the beast - we go inside the student union
Luckily, there was something going on in the Student Union today, even though it wasn't Wednesday. Albeit, there's usually something ALWAYS going in the Student Union: whether it's being put on by a club or it's an event to raise morale from SGA. I once won a free pair of sweatpants from a "vending machine" they'd set up (still comfy to this day!) It's worth taking a step in there and checking out what's going on - and NOT stepping on the seal!
02:51
Rejected by the dining hall so we ride the rainbow
We're not allowed in the dining hall, so we get a quick glimpse instead! Instead, I explain what it's like and what food they serve from the outside. After pointing out the LEAD Lounge, I move on to Pride Commons, where I unlock a final friend!
