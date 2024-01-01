YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Florida (UF) Dining & Food
02:27
Gator corner dining center
What is the Dining hall like? How is the food? Connor and Anthony will answer all of your questions about meal plans and dining on campus.
02:08
The girls break down the food & dining options on campus
walking to their Sorority House for lunch.
01:55
Anthony talks about his experiences at uf (rotc)
Connor's friend, Anthony, tells us about his life at UF and what his passions are and what he is involved in.
03:32
Places to eat at uf!
The HUB and the Reitz Union are the two main areas to stop by for food in between classes. In this video, I show you the main food spots both provide and tell you a little bit more of the options available based on general preferences. Personally, I find myself at UF's personal convenience store a lot for sushi. It's a bit pricey but it's hard to be picky when you're on the go.
