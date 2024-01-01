Sign Up
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)

Honolulu, HI

Meet Our MHRM Students


Learn why our Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM) students chose our program.
Meet Our MHRM Students
Meet our Executive MBA and Distance Learning MBA students.
Meet Our Executive MBA Students
Meet our TIM School students and hear why they chose UH Manoa!
Meet Our Students from the UH Manoa School of Travel Industry Management
Experience life outside the classroom
Student life at UH Manoa, Shidler College of Business
What do our students love about studying at UH
Why Shidler?
Recent 2021 Shidler College graduates reflect on their experiences as students and provide advice for future students.
Reflections on My Shidler Experience
Get to know some of UH's fantastic Travel Industry Management students!
Meet Our Students!
