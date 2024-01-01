As mentioned in the video, the food at the dining hall's is typically really good! Each student that lives on campus is required to have a meal plan, which includes a certain amount of times you can go to the dining hall (mine is unlimited lmao). It also includes a certain amount of meal exchanges (where you give up a swipe for a meal from a restaurant). I personally have the silver plan and so does everyone I know who lives on campus, so it probably has the best valued accommodations for living on campus.