University of Houston (UH) Dining & Food
Cougar woods market place
This is basically a convenience store connected to cougar woods. with your mandatory meal plan, you must buy cougar cash(literally just money on your school ID. It translate 1$ =1$). The only places you can use cougar cash is food trucks that are no consistent, select fast food on campus and this expensive store. To give you an idea 1 (11 cents) ramen noodle cost 1$ not including tax.
Dining at c-woods!
As mentioned in the video, the food at the dining hall's is typically really good! Each student that lives on campus is required to have a meal plan, which includes a certain amount of times you can go to the dining hall (mine is unlimited lmao). It also includes a certain amount of meal exchanges (where you give up a swipe for a meal from a restaurant). I personally have the silver plan and so does everyone I know who lives on campus, so it probably has the best valued accommodations for living on campus.
Cougar woods dining
Hi Guys, sorry about the videos in here not having sound. I was told since I wasn't eating that I had to be quick. However, Cougar Woods is right across the street from Cougar Place. The food is always lukewarm and tasteless. They have salt and pepper shakers on the tables however salt and pepper gets old. They don't let you out of it if you live on campus. The school is desperate for money.
Cougar woods dining
The desserts will have keep you on your diet effortlessly because you will avoid them. They do have infused water though.
The extra food optuons
The student center has many different options for fast food services (Chick-fil-a, Panda Express, Mondo Subs, Shasta’s Icecream, Freshii and McDonald’s). The food is typically very fresh and good, however, the lines (especially at Chick-fil-a) can get VERY crowded at lunch time. Most meal plans (purchased by students who live on campus) include 1-5 meal exchanges a week depending on the plan. A meal exchange is where you are able to get a meal from one of the fast food places for free.
University of Houston (UH) Cougar Woods Dining Commons
University of Houston (UH) Student Center South
