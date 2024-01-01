YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Campus
A quiet walk to class
A short glimpse of today's brisk walk to class! Normally there are a lot more students out walking around, but this was taken later in the day when a lot of classes are over.
Thanks for watching my tour!
Lauren gives her final piece of advice and wraps up her Campus Reel tour.
Alwin talks about chapel hill!
This is Chapel Hill! Pretty large looking at it from Baltimore Avenue! At the top of the hill you have the Memorial Chapel where some of the students can go to engage in the church services! Because of the space, I've seen the marching band practice here a few times!
A look inside journalism class in tawes
Lauren takes us into an academic building that's known for humanities classes. Her journalism professor, Adam Longo, talks about his Broadcast News Reporting class and whether Lauren is a good student or not!!
How to beat the freshman 15- go to eppley
Eppley has multiple floors and endless activities and classes. You can run, swim, play racquetball, take yoga, or get a smoothie. The possibilities are endless. The gym is your oyster.
Rubbing testudo's nose outside of mckeldin library!
McKeldin Library is smack dab in the center of campus. It has six floors, a cafe, printers, an IT help desk, and tons of books and resources. The students in the library were hard at work and not big fans of me talking so loud. Studious terps.
The "m" circle
The M made out of flowers is an iconic spot on campus. It might just be a normal traffic circle, but its a great spot to take pictures.
The memorial chapel and the secret anonymous confession book
Lauren reads the secret confession book behind the Memorial Chapel. The Garden of Remembrance behind the chapel is a great place to sit outside and peacefully reflect. This is a landmark on campus where many Terp alumni come back and have their weddings!
Nicole shows you around mckeldin library
The Mckeldin Library is a hub of student activity. Around finals it's hard to find a spot to study because it's so packed with people studying and doing work. It's a great place to be productive, and the noise level system I explain in the video is helpful for people who have different environmental preferences when doing their work.
Alwin talks about the nyumburu amphitheater!
This is the Nyumburu Amphitheater! Students come here and relax from time to time but it is an awesome location to come watch live performances of speech, dance, music, and plenty more!
"they look like ants"
This is a very common sight on weekdays during classes! Everyone has somewhere to be. If walking doesn't cut it for you, a lot of students also choose to bike, skateboard, or scooter to class instead.
Mckeldin mall- the biggest quad on campus
McKeldin Mall is the largest quad on campus. Located at the center, it is surrounded by academic buildings as well as McKeldin Library and the Administration Building. The large fountain at the center of the mall is a beautiful landmark and a great place to sit outside.
Exploring the stamp student union
The Stamp Student Union is the go to place for fast food, arcade games, and homemade Maryland Dairy ice cream. The book store is also in the bottom floor of stamp, where you can stock up on textbooks and apparel.
Learn about the stamp student union
The Student Union is a great alternative to the dining hall if you want something to eat, and it also provides students with a lot of opportunities to do something fun! In the video, the person behind the desk mentions SEE (Student Entertainment Events), which is an on-campus organization that organizes fun events on campus to enhance student life.