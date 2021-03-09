Sign Up
University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as College Park, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. College Park weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore College Park if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD)?

Below is a list of every University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) students!

What is city College Park, MD like?

College Park is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD).

Who are the tour guides for University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) tours:

University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, College Park and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Maryland - Smith School of Business (UMD) in person.

