Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School

2024 Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School?

What type of housing does Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms -
Women's Dorms -
Men's Dorms -
Sorority Housing -
Fraternity Housing -
Single-student Apartments -
Married Student Apartments -
Special Houses for Disable Students -
Special Houses for International Students -
Cooperative Houses -
Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School dorm rooms?

The Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Michigan Medicine | University of Michigan Medical School likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:19
Why andrew loves the teaching at michigan medical school
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
Why Andrew Loves the Teaching at Michigan Medical School
02:16
Tour: day in the life of a radiation oncologist resident
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
TOUR: Day in the Life of a Radiation Oncologist Resident
02:09
Vikram on the annual mstp retreat
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
Vikram on the Annual MSTP Retreat
00:50
Chi chi on living in ann arbor
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
Chi Chi on Living in Ann Arbor
02:52
Kay on life in ann arbor
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
Kay on Life in Ann Arbor
02:26
Why mehwish chose the sleep medicine fellowship at michigan med
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
Why Mehwish Chose the Sleep Medicine Fellowship at Michigan Med
01:32
Meet connor, first year medical scientist training fellow at michigan med
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
Meet Connor, First Year Medical Scientist Training Fellow at Michigan Med
00:37
Andrew's experience with fellow internal medicine residents at michigan medicine
Demo Account Dorms
Andrew's Experience with Fellow Internal Medicine Residents at Michigan Medicine
00:46
One of the reasons why chen brags about mich med!
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
One of the Reasons Why Chen Brags about Sleep Medicine at Michigan
01:47
Meet noah, global health and disparities pathway of excellence student at michigan medicine
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
Meet Noah, Global Health and Disparities Pathway of Excellence Student at Michigan Medicine
SHOW MORE

