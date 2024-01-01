Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

12:19
Food you need for college dorm/apartment/backpack!! + grocery haul || makayla samountry
Makayla Samountry Food
FOOD YOU NEED FOR COLLEGE DORM, COLLEGE APARTMENT, OR YOUR BACKPACK FOR SCHOOL!! AND A GROCERY HAUL FROM TRADER JOES AND TARGET (aka this is what I eat in college!!!) dat University of Minnesota life though SUBSCRIBE! ♡ NEW P.O. BOX ADDRESS ♡ Makayla Samountry PO Box #23388 Richfield, MN 55423 ♡ LET'S BE PENPALS! ♡ { L E T S B E F R I E N D S ! } INSTA: @makaykay17 https://www.instagram.com/makaykay17/ ("fan" insta: youarelovedmakayla) TWITTER: @makaykay_sam https://twitter.com/makaykay_sam FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/makaykay17/ TUMBLR: shootingstarsgivehope.tumblr.com SNAPCHAT: makaylasam17 +spotify: makaylasamountry SUBSCRIBE TO MY VLOG CHANNEL! http://tinyurl.com/pg7rqop SUBSCRIBE TO MY MAIN CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMDGSLsZLVsQOr6I6e3mlwA LIKE MY FB PAGE: http://www.facebook.com/makaykay17 BUY MY CLOTHES: https://www.depop.com/makaylasamountry Email: makaylaksamountry@gmail.com Paypal info for payments, tips, and such: makaylaksamountry@gmail.com Address for Business/Products: Makayla Samountry PO Box 23388 Richfield, MN 55423 PROMO CODES: UBER: makaylas677ue (1st ride free!) SANDCLOUD: MakaylaSmn25 (25% off purchase at www.sandcloudtowels.com) See you soon! ♡ Makayla ♡ If you're new, hi there! My name is Makayla, I'm 22 years old, and I make consistent creative content about my life here on YouTube, as well as my other social media sites. Feel free to stay awhile; we're like one big family on my channel and I love getting to know so many cool people. Subscribe if you're into it, and if not, have a great day :) [ALSO] Self-Promotions will be deleted immediately in the comments. Thank you! Keywords: Food you need for your college dorm apartment backpack and grocery haul, food essentials for college dorms, food essentials for dorm life, food for dorms, food for college, food for college apartments, grocery haul, trader joe's, sponsor me trader joe's, target, trader joe's grocery haul, target grocery haul, food in my backpack, food in college, what i eat in college, go grocery shopping with me, minnesota, minneapolis, university of minnesota, minnesota youtuber, small youtuber, youtube couple, midwest youtuber, college youtuber, college content, college routine, university of minnesota student, relatable, trending, back to school, haul, life, like, love, happy, real, must watch, entertainment, entertaining, snack food, food, lifestyle, health, college videos, food you need for your college/dorm/apartment/backpack and grocery haul, makayla, samountry, makayla samountry, makaykay, makaykay vlogs, vlog, vlogger, video blog, update, life, 2017 school, student, inspired by aspyn ovard, parker ferris, nichole nacklyne, marissa lace, danielle marie carolyn, suede brooks, hellokaty, katy, college youtubers,
02:32
Meal plans
Ella Cochrane Food
There are three main meal plans, and you can add Flex Dine money to your plan as well. You can spend Flex Dine money at campus coffee shops and restaurants.
02:07
Centen dining hall
Anna Albitz Food
Centennial Dining Hall is one of the newer dining halls that was recently renovated and is one of several student dinning hall options for any student with a meal plan
01:03
Dinkytown and food.mp4
Ella Cochrane Food
Dinkytown has a ton of cool stuff to do! It has lots of good places to study and eat out too. We ate at Pagoda for lunch.
01:22
Eating on campus
Anna Albitz Food
Two of my favorite places to eat on campus are Coffman Memorial Union, and McNamara Plaza.

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities 326 SE 17th Ave

02:32
Meal plans
Ella Cochrane Food
There are three main meal plans, and you can add Flex Dine money to your plan as well. You can spend Flex Dine money at campus coffee shops and restaurants.

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Centennial Hall

02:07
Centen dining hall
Anna Albitz Food
Centennial Dining Hall is one of the newer dining halls that was recently renovated and is one of several student dinning hall options for any student with a meal plan

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities McNamara Alumni Center

01:22
Eating on campus
Anna Albitz Food
Two of my favorite places to eat on campus are Coffman Memorial Union, and McNamara Plaza.

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Pagoda

01:03
Dinkytown and food.mp4
Ella Cochrane Food
Dinkytown has a ton of cool stuff to do! It has lots of good places to study and eat out too. We ate at Pagoda for lunch.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved