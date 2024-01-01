YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Mississippi (UM) Dining & Food
What do basketball & meal plans have in common ???
Although it is the basketball arena, the Pavilion spends most of its time playing host to an even bigger team of hungry students grabbing a bite to eat from one of two restaurants in the Pavilion: Raising Cane's and Steak & Shake.
The union @ ole miss
The newly-renovated Student Union at Ole Miss is the main dining area on campus! Restaurants at the Union include McAlister's, Qdoba, Which Wich, Panda Express, and Chick-fil-A. Students with the Rebel50 or Rebel100 meal plans can use meal swipes for an equivalent of $8 at any restaurant in the Union. All meal plans can use the Plus1, an equivalent of $8.50 towards any dining location on campus, or their FLEX dollars at the Union.
The velvet ditch
Commonly referred to as the "Velvet Ditch" as it is "easy to fall into, hard to leave", Oxford is booming with things to do! In addition to its local boutiques and restaurants, it has recently grown immensely in its number of national chains (Marshalls, Cookout, and **coming soon** Old Navy, just to name a few). It is definitely not a city, and it has no Target (*sighs*), but suburbs of Memphis are just an hour away if truly needed.
