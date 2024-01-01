Commonly referred to as the "Velvet Ditch" as it is "easy to fall into, hard to leave", Oxford is booming with things to do! In addition to its local boutiques and restaurants, it has recently grown immensely in its number of national chains (Marshalls, Cookout, and **coming soon** Old Navy, just to name a few). It is definitely not a city, and it has no Target (*sighs*), but suburbs of Memphis are just an hour away if truly needed.