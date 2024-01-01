Sign Up
University of Nevada, Reno Campus

Joe crowley student union
The Joe Crowley Student Union, more commonly referred to as "The Joe", is one of the most important buildings on campus! It is home to many of the best places to eat for students. The Joe also has many other things, such as the bookstore, a theater, and ballrooms that house many of the events on campus throughout the year.
E.l. wiegand fitness center
The E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center is Nevada's HUGE four story gym/rec center. It has everything you need to get the best workout in. The gym has tons of options for group fitness classes which are free and lots and lots of fun! This is one of the nicest gyms you can find in all of Nevada!

