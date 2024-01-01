Lenoir Dining Hall is one of two dining halls here on campus. The other is Rams. This video shows you the bottom of Lenoir which is very popular among all students as it has Subway, Chick-fil-A, Med Deli, and other well-known food options. The top of Lenoir is a typical dining hall with endless all you can eat style food options. I was unable to go up there because I do not have swipes for the dining halls on campus. They are very popular among freshman and students living on campus that do not have access to a full kitchen.