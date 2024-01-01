YOU'RE WATCHING
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Dining & Food
Ashley talks dining halls!
Chase Hall (formerly and more commonly called Rams) is the dining hall on South Campus, located by the Rams Rec Center. Lenoir is located on North Campus, in front of the Pit and the Student Stores. The Bottom of Lenior contains places like Chick-fil-A, Subway, Sushinara, Healthy Bowl, and more!
Need a quick snack? the "pit stop" had you covered
The Pit Stop is a super convenient place to grab a snack or coffee while on the go.
Anna takes you through lenoir dining hall
Lenoir Dining Hall is one of two dining halls here on campus. The other is Rams. This video shows you the bottom of Lenoir which is very popular among all students as it has Subway, Chick-fil-A, Med Deli, and other well-known food options. The top of Lenoir is a typical dining hall with endless all you can eat style food options. I was unable to go up there because I do not have swipes for the dining halls on campus. They are very popular among freshman and students living on campus that do not have access to a full kitchen.
Anna shows you around the student union
The student union is located next to the pit and is a place that students love to go to casually study or get some food from Alpine Bagel. There are many rooms available to reserve here including the Great Room which is where a lot of campus events take place.
Check out franklin st - the famous road here in chapel hill
Franklin Street is the heart of Chapel Hill; this is the main street here where all the action is happening. My favorite UNC memory is rushing Franklin St when we won the Natty last year.
Grab some grub at chase dining hall
Chase Dining Hall is a great place to eat on South Campus, and honestly, one of the only places!
Check out anna's favorite restaurant in town - spicy 9
This is by far a student favorite here on Franklin Street. Every student loves to splurge every once in a while and get some friends together to go to Spicy 9. My roommates and I usually go here for someone's birthday or before a social event like a cocktail.
