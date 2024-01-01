YOU'RE WATCHING
University of North Florida (UNF) Campus
01:18
3 academic buildings at unf
Here are the three buildings that I like the most AND spend the most time in at University of North Florida.
01:58
Stadiums and tailgates at unf!
Here is a sneak peek of the Stadiums at UNF and where we usually tailgate during basketball season!
01:46
Unf recreation and wellness
Here is some of my favorite ways to get fit at UNF! I show you the gym and also go through some of the UNF trails that make our campus famous all over the area!
01:19
The unf green and the student union
In this video, I show y'all our green where we can relax and hang out on a sunny day. I also show you the Student Union, where we just had our Harvest Festival!
02:56
Driving at unf
I also wanted to show y'all about driving on campus, and some Do's and Do Not's.