01:08
Going into town
Macy Danielle
Denton, TX is full of many artsy shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and lounges. Whenever I have the chance, I grab a friend and relax outside of campus. It's always important to take time away from campus so you don't get too overwhelmed in school life.
02:17
Willis library
Macy Danielle Academics
Willis Library, also known as "Club Willis", is a 27/7 library where students can go to study, grab a coffee, print our papers, and so much more!
03:58
A day in my college life
Macy Danielle Academics
Here is an overview of my Tuesday's as a college student at UNT. I have three classes, and I fit in time to study, eat, and relax!
00:36
Hidden gem: newspaper stands
Macy Danielle Campus
The North Texas Daily newspaper stands are something that will always brighten your day when you see it, because they are vibrant with color and represent Denton! Grab a copy for yourself or for your family back home so they can see what's going on at UNT and in Denton. These are free to pick up at any of the stands around campus.
00:37
Classroom
Macy Danielle Academics
Here is a quick overview of a typical classroom setting at UNT. Depending on your class size, your rooms might be bigger or smaller! There are hundreds of classrooms at UNT!
00:42
Campus quad: library mall
Macy Danielle Campus
Library Mall is one of the most visited areas daily on the UNT Campus. Being that it is in between main campus buildings such as Willis Library, The Union, and Eagle Student Services Center, this is a place that you can 100% count on walking through daily.
01:05
Pohl recreation center
Macy Danielle Campus
The Pohl Rec Center is a service included in our student fees, so you could say that it's "free"! This is a place where students can go to work out, swim, run laps on the track, grab a smoothie, climb the rock wall, partake in some outdoor activities or yoga, and so much more!
00:53
Need to see: mcconnell tower
Macy Danielle Campus
The McConnell Tower, located at the top of Hurley Administration Building, serves as a symbol of victory for Eagle football. Every time the football team wins a home game, this tower is lit up green in support of the team. Since this building is in the center of campus, the power it holds is that everyone on campus is able to see it in some way. The lighting of this tower shows the power of unity and triumph within the university, the students and the faculty. The tower was named after the late dean of the university, W. Joseph McConnell.
02:43
Campus quad: student union
Macy Danielle Campus
The University Union is the place on campus where people can go to eat, get information on the university, hang out with friends, and enjoy campus life.
02:10
Introduction
Macy Danielle Campus
Get to know me, Macy, a college Freshman studying Rehabilitation Studies at the University of North Texas.
