The McConnell Tower, located at the top of Hurley Administration Building, serves as a symbol of victory for Eagle football. Every time the football team wins a home game, this tower is lit up green in support of the team. Since this building is in the center of campus, the power it holds is that everyone on campus is able to see it in some way. The lighting of this tower shows the power of unity and triumph within the university, the students and the faculty. The tower was named after the late dean of the university, W. Joseph McConnell.