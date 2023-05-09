Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 36 tour videos for University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business, so you can expect to spend between 108 to 180 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Eugene, OR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Eugene weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Eugene if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business?

Below is a list of every University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business students!

What is city Eugene, OR like?

Eugene is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business.

Who are the tour guides for University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business tours:

University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Eugene and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Oregon - Lundquist College of Business in person.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:00
Start here to go there
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
If you have the passion, we have the path. At the University of Oregon, we offer concentrations that cover the world of business, including entrepreneurship, sports business, finance, marketing, accounting, and operations and business analytics.

Whether you want to start your own firm or join a Fortune 500 company, our Lundquist College of Business will give you the hands-on experience to get there—fast. You’ll join students from around the world and an amazing network of alumni (we’ve got 36,517 business graduates in 93 countries). Plus, our faculty members are veterans of the industries they teach, providing hard-earned insight and knowledge to aspiring business leaders like you.

Ready to be inspired? Here are a few stories from students and recent alumni who discovered that studying business here can take you most anywhere you want to go. #LearnByDoing

https://around.uoregon.edu/business
06:32
Meet oregon mba student joey jaraczewski, mba '17, sustainable busines
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
Get to know Joey J., Oregon MBA '17 as he shares his background, takeaways from his Oregon MBA experience, and what's next for him as he prepares to launch his new company, Sohr.
03:18
Meet oregon mba student kenden blake, mba '18, sports business
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
Get to know Kenden Blake, a first year MBA in the Warsaw Sports Business Center, who came to the Oregon MBA to pursue a strategic partnerships role in the sports business industry.
04:47
Meet oregon mba student tess meyer, mba '18, innovation and entrepreneurship
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
Get to know Tess Meyer, a first year MBA in the University of Oregon Lundquist Center for Entrepreneurship. Tess came to the Oregon MBA with the goal of founding a career consulting firm in the future.
01:06
The oregon mba: more than an mba
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
In the University of Oregon’s MBA program, we learn, research, collaborate, and innovate together. Being here is one of the reasons to come here—in real life and real time.

Gain core business fundamentals and specialized industry skills in one of five focus areas: Finance and Securities Analysis, Sports Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Business, and Advanced Strategy and Leadership.

Join other pacesetters, innovators, and leaders; advance your career; and make business better—for everyone.
04:28
The oregon mba difference
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
03:14
Jeff sorensen: director, lundquist center for entrepreneurship
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
Meet Jeff Sorensen, the director of the Lundquist Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Oregon's Lundquist College of Business.
02:10
Lauren anderson: director, warsaw sports business center
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
Meet Lauren Anderson, the director of the Warsaw Sports Business Center at the University of Oregon's Lundquist College of Business.
02:50
Darek nalle: program manager, cameron center for finance and securities analysis
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
Meet Darek Nalle, the program manager for the Cameron Center for Finance and Securities Analysis at the University of Oregon's Lundquist College of Business.
05:35
John davis: program manager, center for sustainable business practices
Carla Neiderhiser Academics
Meet John Davis, the program manager of the Center for Sustainable Business Practices at the University of Oregon's Lundquist College of Business.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved