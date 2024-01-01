The student rec center is right off the heart of campus! It makes it so convenient to stop by after class. The Rec center offers many PE classes to take for credit, or not! Along with the main facilities I showed you, there is also a lap pool, diving boards, and a hot tub downstairs. The rec center has something for everyone. It also hosts for intermural sports on campus, which is a fantastic low-stress way to get involved your first year. You can find all sorts of intermural sports here like indoor soccer, dodgeball, softball, and even bubbleball soccer, or a 2K gaming tournament.