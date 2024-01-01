YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Oregon (UO) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
00:34
Morgan shows you the student rec center!
The student rec center is right off the heart of campus! It makes it so convenient to stop by after class. The Rec center offers many PE classes to take for credit, or not! Along with the main facilities I showed you, there is also a lap pool, diving boards, and a hot tub downstairs. The rec center has something for everyone. It also hosts for intermural sports on campus, which is a fantastic low-stress way to get involved your first year. You can find all sorts of intermural sports here like indoor soccer, dodgeball, softball, and even bubbleball soccer, or a 2K gaming tournament.
00:08
Puddles and i welcome you to the university of oregon!
Hi! I'm Morgan, I'm a first-year student here at the University Of Oregon. I'm from Pleasanton, California and a business major here at the university. Our mascot Puddles the duck is located outside of the Ford Alumni Center and the Knight Arena. Puddles makes many appearances through campus, especially during game days! You can always catch him on the field firing up the crowd and doing pushups for every point our team scores! Puddles also loves roaming the EMU (our student center) during finals week helping to de-stress students and take some fire selfies.
03:54
Take a tour of the villard acting complex
The theatre complex at UO. Theatre here is so much fun. The faculty is welcoming, caring, and respectful. The classes are engaging, insightful, and SO helpful. I assure if you have a passion for acting you'll have a great time studying here.
01:28
Check out the john e. jaqua academic center for student athletes
This is the student athlete building. I've never been inside because it's pretty exclusive. Sports here are well funded, a lot of fun, and super impressive. There's also a cute duck couple that lives in the moat around this building. GO DUCKS!
00:46
And now onto the matthew knight arena!
Matthew Knight arena was built in honor of donor Phil Knight's son, who tragically died in a scuba diving accident. Basketball games are so much fun and our teams keep getting better each year. Your student ID gets you into all the games.
00:38
Welcome to u of o
Welcome to U of O! Here there are 22,980 students. We're located in Eugene, Oregon. It rains a lot in Oregon but that's what makes it BEAUTIFUL. If you're from Oregon then you know what I mean. But, if you're not from Oregon I hope you give this school and state a chance to blow you away.
01:31
Check out the historic hayward field
Watch some track an field at Historic Hayward Field! This stadium is pretty much the greatest venue that you can run a track race in. The Ducks have a long history with the sport and in turn continue to host incredible athletes.
01:01
My favorite academic building!
This is a tour of University of Oregon's beautiful Lillis Business Complex, located on 13th Ave!
04:18
Take a tour of the student rec center
The Rec is a great place to get a workout in, take a class, play some sports, and do so much more! All of the equipment is super nice and state of the art. There are lots of basketball courts available. Additionally, you can take yoga, pilates, dance, spin, and many more classes for PE credit! There's also a pool with a hot tub, outdoor turf fields, running tracks, weight rooms, and a rock wall!
University of Oregon (UO)
01:01
My favorite academic building!
This is a tour of University of Oregon's beautiful Lillis Business Complex, located on 13th Ave!
00:52
Sunny days at the emu lawn!!
Hanging out at the EMU on sunny days is the best! Everyone comes and lays out blankets and hammocks to study while getting some sun.
03:17
Take a tour of erb memorial union
The Erb Memorial Union was built recently and offers a hub for basically everything related to the U of O; get some food, take a nap, go to the bank, get questions answered, see a lecture, make some crafts, watch the big game, you name it.
01:05
My favorite place to eat on campus!
This is a tour of the various places to eat in Hamilton Dining Hall.
University of Oregon (UO) 899 E 13th Ave
University of Oregon (UO) Deady Hall
00:24
Morgan showing the oldest building on campus!
Deady Hall is one of the oldest buildings on campus. (Pro tip: always wear layers when you have classes in Deady, it's notorious for being extremely hot in the classrooms) Although the university prides itself on the preservation of old buildings, there are also lots of new buildings popping up around campus.
University of Oregon (UO) Erb Memorial Union (EMU)
00:38
The emu quad, and what the ducks do when it's sunny out!
When it's sunny out, the grass in front of the EMU is the place to be! Students come to lay out in the sun as well as hammock in the trees and play volleyball!
00:54
Morgan's favorite study spot in the emu!
The EMU is a great place to get some studying done or to hang out between classes. My favorite spot is the window seats on the third floor. The EMU is the center for student activities and involvement, it houses a variety of programs and services such as campus printing, IT services, and the student newspaper.