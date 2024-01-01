Hill House is a vibrant residential community with a special commitment to first year students. The House Dean, Faculty Director, House Fellows, Resident Advisor and Graduate Associates are dedicated to providing residents with personal and professional assistance to successfully transition to University life both intellectually and socially. Internationally renowned architect Eero Saarinen, whose design concept was grounded in the idea of a small village, self-sufficient, inward-focused and protected, designed Hill House with spaces that foster communication, collaboration and community. Students are drawn to this community for the sense of belonging and personal relationships fostered by the architecture.