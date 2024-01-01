YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Pennsylvania Campus
Jelani breaks down student housing at upenn
Hill House is a vibrant residential community with a special commitment to first year students. The House Dean, Faculty Director, House Fellows, Resident Advisor and Graduate Associates are dedicated to providing residents with personal and professional assistance to successfully transition to University life both intellectually and socially. Internationally renowned architect Eero Saarinen, whose design concept was grounded in the idea of a small village, self-sufficient, inward-focused and protected, designed Hill House with spaces that foster communication, collaboration and community. Students are drawn to this community for the sense of belonging and personal relationships fostered by the architecture.
Jelani explains the "shopping period" at upenn - hint: you're not buying clothes
Do yourself a favor and take advantage of Shopping Period! It's a great way to get a taste of the different classes/teachers that you have at your disposal before you commit to one for the semester.
locust walk
Stroll with Jelani down Locust Walk, admission building and houston hall where you can get food, i will bring you closer to the college of arts and sciences.
Greek life at upenn
One of the important part of the campus of University of Pennsylvania is Greek life!
Jelani shows you around paach (pan asian american community house)
The Pan-Asian American Community House opened in the fall of 2000 in response to students' calls for a cultural resource center at the University of Pennsylvania where South Asian, East Asian, Southeast Asian, and Pacific Islander cultures could be celebrated. PAACH is a community center that develops and implements innovative programs for leadership development and community service in close collaboration with Asian American student and community groups.
Views of the patio jon m huntsman hall
Jelani show you the view of the Patio of Jon M Hunstman Hall.