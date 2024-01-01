Sign Up
All Campus Reviews

00:57
Jelani breaks down student housing at upenn
Dorms
Hill House is a vibrant residential community with a special commitment to first year students. The House Dean, Faculty Director, House Fellows, Resident Advisor and Graduate Associates are dedicated to providing residents with personal and professional assistance to successfully transition to University life both intellectually and socially. Internationally renowned architect Eero Saarinen, whose design concept was grounded in the idea of a small village, self-sufficient, inward-focused and protected, designed Hill House with spaces that foster communication, collaboration and community. Students are drawn to this community for the sense of belonging and personal relationships fostered by the architecture.
00:17
So many options, so little time!
Campus
quick tour around campus.
02:42
Jelani explains the "shopping period" at upenn - hint: you're not buying clothes
Academics
Do yourself a favor and take advantage of Shopping Period! It's a great way to get a taste of the different classes/teachers that you have at your disposal before you commit to one for the semester.
00:47
locust walk
Campus
Stroll with Jelani down Locust Walk, admission building and houston hall where you can get food, i will bring you closer to the college of arts and sciences.
02:10
Take a walk through campus with jelani!
Campus
walk with me around campus!
03:10
Meal plan at upenn
Food
Jelani explains the Meal Plan at UPenn.
00:25
Get ready for jelani's tour of the gym!
Campus
Check it out, I will take you to Pottruck Gym.
02:43
Greek life at upenn
One of the important part of the campus of University of Pennsylvania is Greek life!
00:36
Jelani shows you around paach (pan asian american community house)
Campus
The Pan-Asian American Community House opened in the fall of 2000 in response to students' calls for a cultural resource center at the University of Pennsylvania where South Asian, East Asian, Southeast Asian, and Pacific Islander cultures could be celebrated. PAACH is a community center that develops and implements innovative programs for leadership development and community service in close collaboration with Asian American student and community groups.
00:54
Interview with stephanie
Campus
Jelani asks Stephanie some questions about her UPenn experience!
SHOW MORE

University of Pennsylvania

00:45
views at upenn
Jelani raves about the views at UPenn
00:34
Views of the patio jon m huntsman hall
Academics
Jelani show you the view of the Patio of Jon M Hunstman Hall.
00:21
recitation at upenn
Academics
jelani gives you some more context on Recitation at UPenn
00:11
Another view of hill dining...
Food
Here is another view of Hill Dining hall

University of Pennsylvania 122 S 40th St

00:30
Jelani shows you what the town of philly has to offer!
Food
Check out some of the dining options in town!

University of Pennsylvania 4001 Walnut St

02:03
Take a walk through philly with jelani!
Food
Let's take a walk through Philly and see what we can find!

University of Pennsylvania Amazon@Penn

01:31
Jelani shows you around the amazon @ penn facility
Campus
One of the hidden gems at UPenn!
