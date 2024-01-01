YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Rhode Island (URI) Campus
College week in my life
I take you along with me on a week full of classes, studying, hanging out with friends, and what I eat in the dining hall. Most freshman will experience dining hall food as well as taking classes in these buildings such as Edward's Auditorium.
A trip to the emporium
For the second to last day of filming, I took a trip to the Emporium to show people what college students ate when they're sick of dining hall food.
Uri quad
Here is the quad at URI, this is a great place for students to hangout and socialized.
Hockey rink
This is a tour of the URI hockey rink, a popular place to go ice skate, watch hockey games, and is a great place to beat the heat.
Welcome day event @uri ryan center
I film at the Ryan Center, URI's sports complex, while Welcome Dy is happening. Welcome Day is the day in which students who are accepted into URI come and check out all the clubs and other things that URI have to offer.
Dinner at butterfield hall
This is just a look at what Butterfield Hall is like on a typical night. Loud and crowded, but it's still a good place to get some food with your friends .
Outside bressler hall
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look at the outside of the outside of the business dorm at URI
Tour of memorial union main floor
I show you around the main floor of URI's Memorial Union, the central hub of the University of Rhode Island.
Tour of the uri quad
I walk around the URI Quadrangle, a popular spot to hangout during the warmer months.