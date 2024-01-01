Sign Up
University of Rhode Island (URI) Campus

17:27
College week in my life
Mia Roslin Campus
I take you along with me on a week full of classes, studying, hanging out with friends, and what I eat in the dining hall. Most freshman will experience dining hall food as well as taking classes in these buildings such as Edward's Auditorium.
04:08
A trip to the emporium
Patrick Ott Campus
For the second to last day of filming, I took a trip to the Emporium to show people what college students ate when they're sick of dining hall food.
00:43
Uri quad
jake doyon Campus
Here is the quad at URI, this is a great place for students to hangout and socialized.
00:15
Memorial union
jake doyon Campus
The memorial union at URI, a popular hangout spot for students on campus
00:23
Hockey rink
jake doyon Campus
This is a tour of the URI hockey rink, a popular place to go ice skate, watch hockey games, and is a great place to beat the heat.
03:16
Welcome day event @uri ryan center
Patrick Ott Campus
I film at the Ryan Center, URI's sports complex, while Welcome Dy is happening. Welcome Day is the day in which students who are accepted into URI come and check out all the clubs and other things that URI have to offer.
03:35
Dinner at butterfield hall
Patrick Ott Campus
This is just a look at what Butterfield Hall is like on a typical night. Loud and crowded, but it's still a good place to get some food with your friends .
00:09
Outside bressler hall
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look at the outside of the outside of the business dorm at URI
03:34
Tour of memorial union main floor
Patrick Ott Campus
I show you around the main floor of URI's Memorial Union, the central hub of the University of Rhode Island.
04:49
Tour of the uri library
Patrick Ott Campus
I walked around the main library of URI, showing off the spacious studying areas, perfect for late night homework marathons. I also meet up with Mackenzie for a quick snack. Enjoy!
