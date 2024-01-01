Sign Up
University of Rochester Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:28
Dinner at danforth with ada and harshi
Food
Ada and Harshi chat about the food and music at Danforth, and discuss the controversial debate that is Danforth Dining vs. Douglass Dining
00:49
Some hillside groceries
Food
Ada shows you what she found at to buy with declining at University of Rochester's on campus grocery store.
00:07
Bulgar breakfast bowl from douglass
Food
Ada gives you a look at her Bulgar Breakfast Bowl in Douglass Dining Center (don't worry, she'd never heard of Bulgar either!)
00:38
Haitham shows you around wilson commons
Food
As a central location for campus life, Wilson Commons provides space for meetings, special events, relaxation, recreation, and dining throughout its five floors. The building also provides office space to the Office of the Dean of Students and many student organizations.
01:26
Douglass dining hall
Daler Beisenbayev Food
In this video, I will be giving a tour of one of our main dining halls - Douglass Dining Hall.
00:32
Another look at douglass dining center (breakfast edition)
Food
Ada gives you another look around Douglass Dining Center, this time during Breakfast!
00:18
Love wearing banana costumes around campus? rochester may be for you
Food
Banana costumes!
00:37
A tour of hillside
Food
Hillside is the University of Rochester's on campus grocery store, and is the food option which is open the latest. If you need to make a late-night ice cream run, Hillside is the go-to.
00:22
Thursday lunch in douglass
Food
Ada gives you a look at her favorite lunch in Douglass Dining Center.
01:12
The pit (dining hall).mp4
Daler Beisenbayev Food
In this video, I will be touring one of our main dining halls on campus - "The Pit."
University of Rochester Douglass Dining Hall

01:26
Douglass dining hall
Daler Beisenbayev Food
In this video, I will be giving a tour of one of our main dining halls - Douglass Dining Hall.

University of Rochester Wilson Commons

00:38
Haitham shows you around wilson commons
Food
As a central location for campus life, Wilson Commons provides space for meetings, special events, relaxation, recreation, and dining throughout its five floors. The building also provides office space to the Office of the Dean of Students and many student organizations.
00:18
Love wearing banana costumes around campus? rochester may be for you
Food
Banana costumes!
01:12
The pit (dining hall).mp4
Daler Beisenbayev Food
In this video, I will be touring one of our main dining halls on campus - "The Pit."
00:26
A quick tour of "the pit"
Food
The Pit is part of the WIlson Dining Commons.
00:31
Haitham reporting live from the dining hall!
Food
Meal swipes grant you access to the dining halls, either Danforth or Douglass. As a freshman, you will have unlimited swipes! That’s like unlimited food! The dining halls open at 8:00 am for breakfast (Douglass on weekdays, Danforth on weekends). Lunch usually lasts from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm while dinner takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. You can swipe into a dining hall as many times as you would like during these times. There are a few other uses for swipes. At Meliora Grab and Go, you can use one swipe for a sandwich, salad, parfait, or soup with a fruit, drink, and a cookie. At the Pit, you can use one swipe for pizza, salad bar, or grill items from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. At Rocky’s, you can use one swipe for a sandwich, a drink, and a bag of chips from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. You get about seven guest swipes as well for visitors. So the negative of swipes are the restrictions on variety and the restrictions on time.
