Meal swipes grant you access to the dining halls, either Danforth or Douglass. As a freshman, you will have unlimited swipes! That’s like unlimited food! The dining halls open at 8:00 am for breakfast (Douglass on weekdays, Danforth on weekends). Lunch usually lasts from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm while dinner takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. You can swipe into a dining hall as many times as you would like during these times. There are a few other uses for swipes. At Meliora Grab and Go, you can use one swipe for a sandwich, salad, parfait, or soup with a fruit, drink, and a cookie. At the Pit, you can use one swipe for pizza, salad bar, or grill items from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. At Rocky’s, you can use one swipe for a sandwich, a drink, and a bag of chips from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. You get about seven guest swipes as well for visitors. So the negative of swipes are the restrictions on variety and the restrictions on time.