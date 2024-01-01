YOU'RE WATCHING
Dinner at danforth with ada and harshi
Ada and Harshi chat about the food and music at Danforth, and discuss the controversial debate that is Danforth Dining vs. Douglass Dining !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=43.12961602621399,-77.62677153757875&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 43.12961602621399 !here_should_be_longitude! -77.62677153757875
Some hillside groceries
Ada shows you what she found at to buy with declining at University of Rochester's on campus grocery store. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=43.12966953890343,-77.62686696514288&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 43.12966953890343 !here_should_be_longitude! -77.62686696514288
Bulgar breakfast bowl from douglass
Ada gives you a look at her Bulgar Breakfast Bowl in Douglass Dining Center (don't worry, she'd never heard of Bulgar either!) !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=43.12871399647869,-77.62881452780255&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 43.12871399647869 !here_should_be_longitude! -77.62881452780255
Haitham shows you around wilson commons
As a central location for campus life, Wilson Commons provides space for meetings, special events, relaxation, recreation, and dining throughout its five floors. The building also provides office space to the Office of the Dean of Students and many student organizations.
Douglass dining hall
In this video, I will be giving a tour of one of our main dining halls - Douglass Dining Hall.
Another look at douglass dining center (breakfast edition)
Ada gives you another look around Douglass Dining Center, this time during Breakfast! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=43.12871399647869,-77.62881452780255&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 43.12871399647869 !here_should_be_longitude! -77.62881452780255
A tour of hillside
Hillside is the University of Rochester's on campus grocery store, and is the food option which is open the latest. If you need to make a late-night ice cream run, Hillside is the go-to. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=43.12966953890343,-77.62686696514288&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 43.12966953890343 !here_should_be_longitude! -77.62686696514288
Thursday lunch in douglass
Ada gives you a look at her favorite lunch in Douglass Dining Center. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=43.12871399647869,-77.62881452780255&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 43.12871399647869 !here_should_be_longitude! -77.62881452780255
Haitham shows you around wilson commons
The pit (dining hall).mp4
In this video, I will be touring one of our main dining halls on campus - "The Pit."
Haitham reporting live from the dining hall!
Meal swipes grant you access to the dining halls, either Danforth or Douglass. As a freshman, you will have unlimited swipes! That’s like unlimited food! The dining halls open at 8:00 am for breakfast (Douglass on weekdays, Danforth on weekends). Lunch usually lasts from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm while dinner takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. You can swipe into a dining hall as many times as you would like during these times. There are a few other uses for swipes. At Meliora Grab and Go, you can use one swipe for a sandwich, salad, parfait, or soup with a fruit, drink, and a cookie. At the Pit, you can use one swipe for pizza, salad bar, or grill items from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. At Rocky’s, you can use one swipe for a sandwich, a drink, and a bag of chips from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. You get about seven guest swipes as well for visitors. So the negative of swipes are the restrictions on variety and the restrictions on time.