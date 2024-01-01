Here is the other main option for food on campus. On top of these chains, there is also an Einstein's Bagel and Java City on campus. This is first floor of DeNaples and is open from 7:30am until 11pm, give or take a couple of places. Students can use their meal swipes here, to an extent. There is a dollar amount on swipes for this floor, so if a student exceeds that amount, then they will have to use their flex dollars, which is money that comes with a meal plan specifically for food. The food offered here includes Which Which, a sandwich place that also has pizza, hand spun milkshakes and amazing cookies and cake. Grille Works includes burgers, fries, and other foods similar to that for lunch and dinner, but switches to breakfast sandwiches for breakfast and late night. Chick-fil-A has basic meals offered at the chains, but also has the sauce, cookies and are getting milkshakes. Zoca has Mexican style food including quesadillas, burritos, nacho bowls, and chips and guacamole. There is also Oath pizza, where you can get personal style pizza, and a pasta station. Lastly, there are on-the-go options like soup, yogurts, serving sized cereal, fruit, salads, sandwiches and more. This is the only place students can get Late Night, food during the hours 8-11pm.