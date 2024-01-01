YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Scranton Dining & Food
Did somebody say food?
Our dinning hall is on the third floor of the DeNaples Center, the main building on campus. If you have a meal plan, you just swipe in at the entrance and are free to get as much food as you desire while you are there. We have a buffet type food service. There is always pizza, pasta, a salad bar, bread, bagels and other sandwich options, cereal bar, along with desserts and ice cream for lunch and dinner. Breakfast includes an omelette bar, donuts on weekends, cereal bar, pancakes or french toast, make your own waffle station, yogurt, fruit and smoothies. On weekends, the only breakfast option is a brunch starting at 10 am, versus the 7:30 am breakfasts during the week. On weekends there are donuts, chicken fingers and other foods that can be found for lunch. This is the only dining hall on our campus, but there are other food options too.
Who's hungry?
Here is the other main option for food on campus. On top of these chains, there is also an Einstein's Bagel and Java City on campus. This is first floor of DeNaples and is open from 7:30am until 11pm, give or take a couple of places. Students can use their meal swipes here, to an extent. There is a dollar amount on swipes for this floor, so if a student exceeds that amount, then they will have to use their flex dollars, which is money that comes with a meal plan specifically for food. The food offered here includes Which Which, a sandwich place that also has pizza, hand spun milkshakes and amazing cookies and cake. Grille Works includes burgers, fries, and other foods similar to that for lunch and dinner, but switches to breakfast sandwiches for breakfast and late night. Chick-fil-A has basic meals offered at the chains, but also has the sauce, cookies and are getting milkshakes. Zoca has Mexican style food including quesadillas, burritos, nacho bowls, and chips and guacamole. There is also Oath pizza, where you can get personal style pizza, and a pasta station. Lastly, there are on-the-go options like soup, yogurts, serving sized cereal, fruit, salads, sandwiches and more. This is the only place students can get Late Night, food during the hours 8-11pm.
University of Scranton DeNaples Center
Who's hungry?
University of Scranton DeNaples Center Dining hall
Did somebody say food?
